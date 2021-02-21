A Deputy Clerk of Parliament has died.
Robert Apodolla died on Friday, February 19 after a short illness.
He was one of the clerks who had the opportunity to work in each of the eight Parliaments in the Fourth Republic.
Former Member of Parliament Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, paid tribute to the late Mr Apodolla on Facebook page.
Read his post below:
