Irate residents of Keta in the Volta Region have hit the streets to register their displeasure over alleged corrupt activities in the area.

The aggrieved residents have, among other things, alleged corrupt activities ongoing within the Municipal Assembly which authorities have turned a blind eye to.

Pouring out their frustrations in an interview with Joy News, they accused some workers at the Assembly of selling reclaimed lands.

A person with disability, who also spoke in an interview said he had never received any support from the disability fund.

The man, who sits on the bare floor, appealed to the appropriate authorities and individuals to at least help him with a wheelchair.

They paraded through the principal streets of Keta and wielded placards and chanted songs clad in red outfits.

ALSO READ:

Some of their placards had the inscription: Sack your fraudulent appointees, NPP Chairman is a liability to KeMA, Mr President save us from the wicked Chairman.

They also, as a matter of urgency, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack some persons they described as corrupt appointees in the area.

Watch the video attached above: