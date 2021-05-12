The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has broken its silence over claims of Ghanaian medical students in Cuba living in horrible conditions.

According to the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dominic Eduah, the outfit has been diligent in fulfilling its obligation to the students.

“The reputation of GNPC is very high and we have been diligent in fulfilling our part of the bargain because it wouldn’t be fair to take citizens to a foreign country and leave them to their fate to suffer,” he said.

The students, who are mostly sponsored by the GNPC and the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, say the two bodies have delayed in sending their stipends for five and eight months, respectively.

A situation they alleged led to the death of a second year student, Erasmus Klutse on Friday, May 7, 2021.

But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Eduah said the students are partially to be blamed.

He said some of the students have refused to make available their bank details for payment over what they claim is the many deductions made from the money.

They have, therefore, demanded a tabletop payment, an issue Dr Eduah said they have been dragging for some time now because the organisation cannot offer that mode of payment.

Executive Director of GNPC foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah

On the feeding of the students, he disclosed that has never been a problem as their institution continuously feeds them.

“These students are provided a balanced three-square meal by the school but some of them have complained about the type of food and not the quality,” he stated.

Commenting on the death of Mr Klutse, he said a delegation has paid a visit to the family to commiserate with them.