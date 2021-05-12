Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says he is certain the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyemang, will not be able to prosecute any person or institution before his political term ends in 2024.

The office serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level whether they be in public or private sector.

But Mr Agyapong believes the incumbent government will have no one penalised per the intelligence he has through keen observation.

Is this NPP? You said you are going for Special Prosecutor… you cannot prosecute anyone… They are greedy bastards when it comes to galamsey. I have given them warning; If anyone wants they should talk.

The hope Ghanaians have in President Akufo-Addo we are almost losing it. We have to help him to succeed. I don’t think his age of 78, he is thinking of himself but for the interest of the country.

Posterity will judge him as when his people were against him he stood firm. He criticised them at the national executive committee. He said he will arrest all those without mining concession documents, Mr Agyapong said.

Watch the video below: