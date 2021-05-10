Elizabeth Amoaa, a beautiful Ghanaian lady, has been confirmed to be born with two wombs, two cervixes, and two vaginal canals.

She was born with uterine malformation where the uterus is present as a paired organ when the embryogenetic fusion of the Müllerian ducts fails to occur. As a result, there is a double uterus with two separate cervixes, and possibly a double vagina as well.

Life challenges can be unpredictable for people born with the condition but according to her, they serve as an opportunity to grow.

Popularly known as Special Lady, Miss Amoaa, who is a Women Reproductive Health Advocate, came out for the first time in 2017 to narrate her story as a woman born with a rare congenital abnormality of the womb called uterus didelphys. The story made her the first black African woman to share her plight with headlines in over 100 countries worldwide.

This uncertain health journey motivated her to establish her charity called Speciallady Awareness by raising awareness on gynaecological conditions, combating menstrual poverty and gender bias in healthcare.

Prior to her advocacy work, her dream was to become a lawyer, therefore, she completed her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at London Metropolitan University and Master of Laws (LLM) at the University of Surrey in the UK. She worked in various organisations like Birmingham City Council, British Army Welfare services, Santander Banking Group, Eurostar, NatWest Bank, and others.

However, she decided to give up on her career prospects to become the voice for women and young girls suffering reproductive health issues.

Her foundation, Speciallady Awareness, has successfully donated sanitary products and medical items worth several thousands of pounds since its institution in 2017.

She has featured and appeared on several media platforms, Army and You magazine, JUNO magazine and Boots Health & Beauty magazine in the UK, Health magazine in the USA, and other renowned radio, online, and television platforms. Her dream keeps seeing the light of day. Her story covered by Born Different has gained ground and has been viewed by millions of people globally.