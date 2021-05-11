Ghana’s U-20 female side, the Black Princesses have been drawn against Mauritania or Tunisia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Mundial will be hosted by Costa Rica.

The draw took place on Monday at the headquarters of CAF in Cairo.

Ghana, which was one of the seeded teams in the draw, received a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of the first-round qualifier between Mauritania and Tunisia.

CAF will have two representatives for the final tournament of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

The qualifying phase will take place in five rounds organised in home and away matches.

The first leg of the first round of the qualifiers will take place on the 13th, 14th or 15th of January, 2022, while the second leg will take place on the 27th, 28th or 29th January, 2022.

For the second round of the qualifiers, the first leg will be played on the 23rd, 24th or 25th of September, 2022 and the second leg will take place on the 7th, 8th or 9th October, 2022.

Find the full draw below:

First Round

M1 – Djibouti v Eritrea

M2 – South Sudan v Rwanda

M3 – Eswatini v Mozambique

M4- Mauritania v Tunisia

M5- Niger v Benin

M6 – Togo v Mali

M7 – DR Congo v Sao Tome

M8 – Equatorial Guinea v Central African Republic

Second Round

S1 – Winner M1 v Tanzania

S2 – Burundi v Namibia

S3 – Angola v Botswana

S4 – Winner M2 v Ethiopia

S5 – Kenya v Uganda

S6 – Winner M3 v South Africa

S7 – Zambia v Malawi

S8 – Winner M4 v Ghana

S9 – Winner M5 v Morocco

S10 – Gambia v Burkina Faso

S11 – Winner M6 – Senegal

S12 – Guinea v Sierra Leone

S13 – Gabon v Guinea Bissau

S14 – Winner M7 v Cameroon

S15 – Egypt v Congo

S16 – Winner M8 v Nigeria

Three more rounds will follow, with two teams representing Africa in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022