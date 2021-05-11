Ghana’s U-20 female side, the Black Princesses have been drawn against Mauritania or Tunisia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.
The Mundial will be hosted by Costa Rica.
The draw took place on Monday at the headquarters of CAF in Cairo.
Ghana, which was one of the seeded teams in the draw, received a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of the first-round qualifier between Mauritania and Tunisia.
CAF will have two representatives for the final tournament of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.
The qualifying phase will take place in five rounds organised in home and away matches.
The first leg of the first round of the qualifiers will take place on the 13th, 14th or 15th of January, 2022, while the second leg will take place on the 27th, 28th or 29th January, 2022.
For the second round of the qualifiers, the first leg will be played on the 23rd, 24th or 25th of September, 2022 and the second leg will take place on the 7th, 8th or 9th October, 2022.
Find the full draw below:
First Round
M1 – Djibouti v Eritrea
M2 – South Sudan v Rwanda
M3 – Eswatini v Mozambique
M4- Mauritania v Tunisia
M5- Niger v Benin
M6 – Togo v Mali
M7 – DR Congo v Sao Tome
M8 – Equatorial Guinea v Central African Republic
Second Round
S1 – Winner M1 v Tanzania
S2 – Burundi v Namibia
S3 – Angola v Botswana
S4 – Winner M2 v Ethiopia
S5 – Kenya v Uganda
S6 – Winner M3 v South Africa
S7 – Zambia v Malawi
S8 – Winner M4 v Ghana
S9 – Winner M5 v Morocco
S10 – Gambia v Burkina Faso
S11 – Winner M6 – Senegal
S12 – Guinea v Sierra Leone
S13 – Gabon v Guinea Bissau
S14 – Winner M7 v Cameroon
S15 – Egypt v Congo
S16 – Winner M8 v Nigeria
Three more rounds will follow, with two teams representing Africa in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022