Latest winner of Adom TV’s popular kids singing show, Nsoromma, has secured his role as the latest ambassador for HELEH Africa Foundation’s latest health campaign.

The 13-year-old Richmond Antwi Boasiako, alias Abrantie, is one of the three persons the Foundation appointed to lead its community health enhancement campaign (HELEH CHECC ‘21) it launched over the weekend.

The event also saw the outdooring of Nakeeyat Dramani Sam and Mikki Osei Berko as ambassadors.

The intent of the campaign is to create solutions to improve the quality of healthcare in communities and also to emphasis accessible healthcare for both nursing and expectant mothers to promote maternal health for the next five years.

Nsoromma’s Abrantie made ambassador of HELEH CHECC

This is the fourth edition of the prestigious annual flagship programme of which Abrantie will be assisting in public education and sensitisation.

As part of the plans, the organisation intends to renovate child health department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in its first programme roll out.

Additionally, other health centres like the Atomic Community Hospital at Haatso and Kekele-Madina Polyclinic at Madina will see a facelift before pursuing the project’s tall list of beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr., the organisation’s Chairman, Miss Keren Odoi, the Secretary-General stated: “We, however, anticipate adding significant value to over 250 – 500 community healthcare delivery institutions and over 50,000 healthcare professionals/workforce in Ghana alone by the end of the campaign.”

“The organisation will collaborate with community health centres, industry players, key stakeholders in the healthcare space including governments to give a facelift to less-resourced community healthcare facilities together so we can all have access to affordable quality sustainable healthcare for a healthy-wealthy people and nation.”

On his part, Country Director for HELEH Africa Foundation, Dr Emmanuel Nortey-Adom, made a clarion call to all and sundry to check their health status regularly, insist on quality and not settle for less and in cases where they are deprived.