Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahoufe, is one of the most sought-after actors in the country currently.

Sumsum has carved a niche for himself all because of his facial looks.

The young actor has been wowing and scaring many with his iconic eyes.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for some time ‘nobody’ has any knowledge regarding his private life.

READ ALSO:

Now, for the first time, a photo of Sumsum Ahoufe’s mother has popped up.

The said photo surfaced online on Mothers’ Day on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

In the photo, Sumsum Ahoufe took a selfie with his mother. From the photo, Sumsum Ahoufe looks just like his mother.

The photo has garnered reactions from social media users and they can not keep their calm.