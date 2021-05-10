Musician S3fa says she has been approached countless times by women who want to date her in Ghana though it’s against the laws in Ghana.

According to her, being in the limelight has got many ladies to profess their love for her but she never said ‘yes’ to any of them.

In an interview with Hitz FM‘s Doreen Avio, the songstress said she is into men and would never fall for the opposite sex because of her religious background and intuition.

Interestingly, she added that most of these lesbians even propose marriage to her.

They be like are you into girls? I wanna marry you. Its crazy sometimes; I take it in a fun way so I try to brush it off but yeah I do get such advances, she said.

It’s weird but I cool them down. I’m very open-minded sometimes I reply them… But it’s not our culture and it’s not what I believe in or my parents believe so I cannot take it to another level.

We live in a world where not everyone can follow my values or believe in what I believe… I don’t like them to feel bad about me and I like them to know who I am. I like men, she said plainly.