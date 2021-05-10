Ghanaian celebrities came in their numbers to support colleague Kelvynboy as he laid his father to rest.

The Afrobeats singer lost his dad, Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah to a brief illness in December 2020.

In videos of the funeral he posted on his social media platforma, Medikal, as well as other entertainers were captured at the funeral grounds in Kumasi.

It is unclear the profession of the late mid-adult, but youth clad in brigade wear marched pass his white coffin.

A pensive-looking Kelvynboy was spotted in a blue Kaftan, paying his final respect to his dad.

