The Electricity Company of Ghana has served notice that it will disrupt power for some eight days in selected areas in Accra effective today, May 10, 2021.



The power management situation is expected to last till Monday, May 17, 2021.



The outages will rotate between day and night from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 6:00 am for the eight days.

READ ALSO:





This is to allow engineers to do maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The areas to be affected have been divided into four groups.

Areas in group A include Odorkor, Awoshie, Abeka Lapaz, Sowutuom, Ablekuma New Town, Opeikuma, Lamptey Mills and others.



Group B includes Mallam, Gbawe, Bortianor Red Top, Lower McCarthy, Bubuashie, Abossey Okai, Mataheko, Dansoman and others.



Areas in Group C include Sakaman, MacCarthy Hill, Tetegu, Melcom Plus Industrial Area, Amasaman, Pokuase, Banana Inn and others.



Group D has Odorkor, Mamprobi, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, CMB Flats among others.