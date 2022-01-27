The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday confirmed the sacking of Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian leaves the Black Stars after just four months in charge following the Black Stars’ abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Ghana exited the tournament without a win and finished bottom of Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros all qualifying for the next round.

Rajevac, who replaced CK Akonnor in September last year, led the team to book a place in the playoffs of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

A statement from the GFA confirmed the Serb’s departure, explaining that the decision by the Executive Council was taken after it received “a technical report from the coach, a medical report and the report from the Management Committee.”

The Executive Council also reached a decision to dissolve the Black Stars management committee.

“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted,” the statement said.

“The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and wish the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours,” it added.

The GFA added that it will announce new technical and management teams soon “after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.”

A new coach is now expected to take over the team for the Black Stars World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.