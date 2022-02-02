A group calling itself coalition for the legacy of John Taylor has called on the leadership of the church to ensure peace and unity in the church.

The Christian Divine Church with its headquarters at Tarkwa is popularly known as John Taylor Church. The church has been bedevilled with several legal battles in court.

Over three years down the lane the administration of the church has had many legal issues and just last week the Chairman for the church, Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, was arrested for allegedly diverting church funds to his private account.

Addressing a press conference at Tarkwa to register their displeasure on the recent happenings in the church, the leader of the group, Ekow Dadzie, said the leadership of the church should ensure peace and channel their effort in winning more souls for Christ rather than seeking legal redress at the law courts.

The group admitted that the current leader, Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, has overstayed his mandate of eight-year term and due to retire to allow new leadership to take over for peace to prevail in the church.

In related developments, the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Ebenezer Boahen, has issued a legal suit of contempt of court against some pastors, trustees and elders of the Church at the Tarkwa High Court.

The spokesman for the coalition added that the protracted litigation in the church has stifled all processes provided by the Constitution to ensure the smooth exit and succession of a new administration.

He, therefore, called on all members of the church to go into a deep session of prayer for the church so that peace shall prevail in Christian Divine Church.