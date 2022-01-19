The leadership of the Christian Divine Church (CDC) at Tarkwa has laid a legal complaint against the Chairman, Apostle Ebenezer Boahene over alleged financial malpractices.

The elders of the church have facilitated the arrest of Apostle Boahene over allegations that he diverts church funds into his private account to fund different company projects.

A team of police officers from the National Police Headquarters are said to have bundled the Chairman to assist with investigations at the station.

It has been established that another faction of the church had previously taken the matter to court, where he was facing similar charges.

Speaking to Adom News, the complainant, who is a presiding Elder and a member of the Church’s National Finance Board, Elder David Agyekum, indicated that it is impossible to allow embezzlement under his watch.

He added the fact that it’s a church organisation does not warrant the leader using church funds for projects he cannot account for.

Speaking to the media, Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, ASP Adrew George Kuma, confirmed the Christian Divine Church has a leadership problem which is at both the law court and the Western Regional Police Command.

He explained that since the Tarkwa Divisional Command is aware of the impasse, his outfit has discussed with the National Headquarters to bail the accused person so that he reports to the National Headquarters on Thursday.

Also, lawyer for Apostle Boahene, Enoch Aboagye Amponsh, said the issue upon which he was arrested is already in court and that they would not comment on the case now.

Meanwhile, Apostle Boahene has been granted a self-recognisance bail.