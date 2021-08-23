The chief of Abesim, Barima Kumi Acheaw, says suspect Richard Appiah involved in the Abesim murder case is not mentally sound.

He claims they are convinced due to the behaviour he exhibited in recent times.

This follows the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) visit to Abesim to ascertain the murder of the three people, two of them identified.

Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a second suspect. But the chief is appealing to the IGP and the investigators to subject the suspect to psychiatric scrutiny.

Some residents have been expressing their shock and disagree with anyone who will say suspect Appiah is mentally challenged.

