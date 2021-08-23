Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, has described as disgusting the murder of the three persons at Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Titus-Glover said the suspect may be going through some mental torture.

He said no right person in his right mind will kill a human being and store the body in a fridge for days and sleep in the same room.

“The man, who killed these kids, is simply mad because no sane person will kill a human being, keep their body parts in a fridge he uses and sleep in the same room. This is absurd,” he said angrily.

His comment follows the arrest of 28-year-old Richard Appiah for killing two children.

Mr Appiah is currently in the custody of the Police in Sunyani after body parts of a Junior High School 2 pupil, 15-year-old Stephen Sarpong was found in a fridge together with the lifeless body of the suspect’s 12-year-old stepbrother, Louis, and another yet to be identified.

According to the Police statement, sighted by JoyNews, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, came for Louis around 5:30pm on Friday, August 20.

While urging parents to always keep eyes on their children, the former Deputy Transport Minister, however, called on the general public to give information to the police in order to be swift in their investigations.

He also hopes that persons involved in the heinous act will be apprehended and brought to book.

