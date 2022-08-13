A vulcanising machine explosion has killed an 18-year-old Senior High School (SHS) male student at Alaska Junction, Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono region.

The bizarre incident reportedly occurred at about 3:00 pm on Thursday, attracting scores of residents to the scene.

The deceased, identified as Musa, was said to be operating on the machine at his elder brother, Guru’s shop when the explosion occurred.

“We heard a strange sound from the shop and we rushed in only to find the body with some parts spread around. The elder brother, Guru had already left the shop,” a witness told Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah.

Parts of his body were dismembered following the ghastly accident.

Before the police arrived at the scene, the deceased’s family had already picked the body for burial in accordance with Islamic custom.