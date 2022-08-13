This is the Ashanti Regional Hospital, located at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District.

Physical works on the 250-bed capacity hospital have been completed awaiting the provision of power supply and improved access road network to the facility.

The new Ashanti Regional Hospital has e 43 buildings with entire project covering 125,000 square meters

When commissioned, this will be the third biggest health facility in the region, next to the Komfo Anokye Hospital and the yet-to-be-completed 500-bed Military Hospital at Afari.

The new hospital boasts of rare facilities missing at some existing health facilities

This modern health facility is fully equipped with among other facilities, gynaecology wards, an intensive-care unit, operation rooms, delivery suites, a sterilisation department and medical gas plant for the production of medical gases.

One of the wards at Ashanti Regional Hospital

The facility, which is left with testing of equipment and commissioning, is expected to ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest referral facility when it becomes operational.

One of the modern theaters of the Ashanti Regional Hospital

This is part of eight hospital projects, code-named, ‘Ghana 8 No Hospital Project’ funded with $339million under the construction of Euroget De Invest.

One of the Wall Clocks fixed in the corridors of the new Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sawua

“The arrangement to bring in a contractor to do eight hospitals including this one started from President Kufuor’s time”. That is according to Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

This modern edifice is a complete hospital

The hospital has the capacity to produce medical gases. It also has two power stations.

Main Power station of the Ashanti Regional Hospital

Barring any hitches, contractors working on the Ashanti Regional Hospital will hand over the facility to the government for use.

The new Ashanti Regional Hospital comes with staff quarters, 30 units with each made up of 3 bedrooms

The Sewua Hospital is bounded by the Infectious Disease Treatment Center, one of 12 facilities built with Covid-19 funding across the country to manage infectious diseases.