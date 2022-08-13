Alumni of the Mensah Sarbah Hall are taking steps to erect a statue in honour of John Mensah Sarbah in replacement of the bust which was stolen during some disturbances on the University of Ghana campus last week.

The bust was said to have been taken by students of the Commonwealth Hall, who are alleged to have attacked their counterparts in the Mensah Sarbah Hall a week ago.

As part of the steps to make this possible, the Alumni group has constituted a committee to spearhead the moulding of the statue.

In an interview with Citi News, a former hall master of Mensah Sarbah Hall and former Minister of State, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, said that the theft is a blow to the legacy of the hall.

“Talks have already begun, and I’m sure in the next two weeks or so, you may find a new statue there,” Prof. Yankah said.

Meanwhile, some former students of Mensah Sarbah hall want the University to take steps to retrieve the bust, which they believe is in the possession of Commonwealth hall students.

Speaking to Citi News, Petras Ali Anab, a former student, said, “as it stands now, we have video evidence that the bust was being unveiled at Commonwealth Hall.”

Management of Commonwealth Hall has since placed an embargo on all celebratory activities by students of the hall following last week’s disturbances.