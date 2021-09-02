The second suspect arrested in connection with the Abesim murder case has been released by the police.

The identity of the suspect was not released by the police.

He was arrested after Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect, was nabbed on August 20, 2021, for the alleged murder of three boys for keeping some body parts in a double-door fridge in his room.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two others, aged between 12 and 15 years.

The remains of a third victim who was cut into pieces is yet to be identified.

Appiah was arrested after a relative of one of the victims had reported to the Sunyani Police about his missing son on August 20, 2021.

The second suspect, whose name has been withheld by the police, was arrested in connection with the murder.

Multiple sources close to the Ghana Police Service have confirmed that the second suspect was discharged after investigations established that he was not linked to the case.

Court

Appiah, the main suspect being held in connection with the case, has since been put before the Kaneshie magistrate court on a provisional charge of two counts of murder.

Appiah is expected to appear before the court on September 15, 2021.

The police have also exhumed the intestines of one of the victims from a cocoa farm in Abesim.

The remains have been brought to the Police Hospital in Accra for pathological analysis and forensic examination.

ALSO READ:

Two machetes with bloodstains on them were also retrieved from the crime scene.

It is believed that machetes were used by Appiah to commit the crime.

Background

On August 20, this year, the police arrested Appiah for allegedly killing three children and keeping some body parts in a fridge in his room.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two others, aged between 12 and 15 years.

He was arrested after a relative of one of the victims had reported to the Sunyani Police about his missing son on August 20, 2021.

The second suspect, who has now been released, was arrested in connection with the murder.