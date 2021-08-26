The Kaneshie District Court has remanded Richard Appiah, the 28-year-old architect alleged to have murdered three children at Abesim in the Bono Region.

Suspect Appiah is alleged to have committed the gruesome murder of the boys and also kept some of their body parts in a fridge.

He appeared before the court today (Thursday) on a provisional charge of two counts of murder.

His plea was not taken as the court is for committal purposes and not the trial court.

Investigations

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Florence Anane, prayed the court to remand the suspect to aid investigations into the case.

She said investigations into the case were still ongoing.

The Magistrate, Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspect.

Suspect Appiah, who appeared in court without a lawyer, is expected to go back to court on September 15.