Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a 40-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife and two children at Ntronang in the Brim North district.

The suspect, Emmanuel Gafa, was said to have fled from the community after the family members were found dead and locked up in their room.

The bodies of Patience Kpezle, 38, and her two children; Berlinda Gafa,13, and Isaac Nyarko Gafa,11, were found in a decomposing state after police in the area forced open the door to their room following a report lodged by the assemblyman of the area.

The assemblyman, Dodze Samuel, reported to the police an offensive stench emanating from the room.

The late Kpezle and her husband, according to residents, had been quarreling since she moved to live with her husband at Akyem Ntronang after they got married.

Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been declared wanted.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the Abirem Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

ALSO READ: