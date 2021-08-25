A petrified community, that is how the assemblyman of Abesim Dorminase electoral area, Issah Ibrahim, describes the community following the arrest of the 28-year-old Richard Appiah for allegedly killing three persons and keeping one of the body parts in a fridge.

The Police have commenced an investigation following the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare’s visit to Abesim.

A team of clinical and socio- psychologists as directed by the acting IGP on Wednesday commenced counseling sessions for the families of the children and the community.

The assembly man said the parents are still in shock though they have been trying to console them and welcomed the counseling session.

