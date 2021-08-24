The Ghana Psychological Association has commended the Ghana Police Service for its swift support in the area of psychological support and counselling for affected families of the recent killing at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipal District of the Bono Region.

The Ghana Police Service, after the incident, dispatched a team of psychologists to provide grief and shock counselling to family members and police officers who saw chopped-up body parts of three persons murdered at Abesim.

Reacting to this development, National Public Relations Officer for Ghana Psychological Association, Joy Anima Debrah, told Happy FM:

“I will commend the Ghana Police Service for including clinical psychologists and counselling service for families who have lost their loved ones while they are conducting their investigations. Incidents like this cause chaos, fear and confusion. It is important to help grieving ones also so that their grief does not bring about dire consequences. So, I will commend the Ghana Police Service for taking such an initiative.”

ALSO;

She revealed that the Ghana Psychological Association will support the Ghana Police Service to provide healing for the affected families.

Police Chief storms Abesim over ritual killings

“Ghana Psychological Association is also reaching out to its clinical psychologists and counsellors in the region to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to help with the healing process. But because it is a criminal case, we go on to encourage thorough investigations so that whoever is at fault will be brought to book,” she stated.

Background

The Police in Sunyani on Friday, August 20, arrested a man for allegedly killing three children.

Richard Appiah was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior, aged 12, reported him to the Police.

According to the Police statement, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10:00 pm, Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.

Accompanied by his four brothers, the complainant arrested the suspect, who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy and brought him to the station for questioning.

The Police, together with the complainant and suspect, then proceeded to the house where the suspect resides in the Alaska area near Abesim.

The statement revealed that the team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.

During a further search of the house, pieces of flesh suspected to be parts of a different person were found in a double door fridge.