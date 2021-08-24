Industry bestfriends Shatta Wale and Medikal attracted envy with their display of affection when they bumped into each other.

The two, who were riding in opposite directions, met abruptly, and as usual, gave observers a mini show.

Shatta Wale teased Medikal that he was low financially, and can only boast of his customised Dodge car he was driving.

Without any hesitation, Medikal flew in stack of cash and his counterpart sprang out of his car to pick up every cedi.

Also, Medikal ‘sprayed’ the remaining on the self-acclaimed richest musician in Ghana who went live to show his fans how he swims in luxury.

Due to the display of brotherly affection showered on him, Shatta hinted that he would be tattooing Medikal’s name on his skin.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the two have caused a stir after bumping into each other in the street.

Shatta Wale had once blown GHC 10,000.00 on Medikal for fuel expenses.

Watch video below: