Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, will reward the playing body with $5,000 each for their successful 2020/21 campaign.

The Board Chairman, who became the majority shareholder in 2011, has, for the first time, won a domestic double, winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.

And according to local media reports, the respected businessman and chief will reward each player and head coach Samuel Boadu as well as other members of the coaching staff.

The Phobians beat Kotoko in a tight race to clinch the league crown for the first time since 2009 and they added the FA Cup.

They won the cup competition also against an Ashanti Region club as they beat AshantiGold in the final on penalties.

The chief is looking forward to more successes as they prepare for the upcoming season that will see them represent Ghana in Africa for the first time in six years.

Hearts of Oak will represent the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League. The Phobians will play Cl Kamsar of Guinea in the preliminary round.