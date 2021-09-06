The Amoah Darko family have launched a search for one of their relations who went missing on August 30, 2021.

Nothing has been heard from Mrs Rhodaline Amoah Darko, a mother-of-three since she left home for work on that fateful day.

Madam Rhodaline works with the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region as a Land Administration Officer.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Rhoda was picked up from work, together with a colleague by some persons who are yet to be identified.

However, her husband said she informed him of her intention to travel to Sunyani on that Monday but she has since not returned home.

All efforts to trace her have proved futile. Ashanti Regional police have joined the search.

Prior to her disappearance a week ago, Madam Rhodaline was on Nhyira FM’s morning show, Kuro Yi Mu Nsem on August 27 to educate the public on land-related issues.