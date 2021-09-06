A man believed to be in his early 20’s has inflicted cutlass wounds on two people at Gomoa Lome in the Gomoa West District of the Central region.

The victims include a nine-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman.

Reports indicate that the man is mentally challenged and had been caged in a room for some time now but escaped on Monday morning and attacked the victims.

The timely intervention of residents saved an eight-month-old pregnant Woman who was nearly attacked by the suspect.

He nearly chopped off the neck of the nine-year-old girl and the hand of the 60-year-old woman.

It took several minutes before the residents overpowered him and took the Cutlass from him.

The angry residents who nearly lynched the suspect handed him over to the Apam Police Station.

The nine-year-old girl who is in critical condition was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but was referred to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

The 60-year-old woman is however receiving treatment at the Apam Government Hospital.

The police confirmed the incident, adding the suspect will be sent to the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

