A one-man Ak47 wielding notorious armed robber terrorizing residents in Akyem Asuom near Kade in Kwaebibirim District in Eastern Region has attacked a guest house.

The latest operation by the armed robber occurred on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, when he attacked Okyeman Guesthouse at about 8:30 pm.

“We were here when the armed man suddenly entered with a gun pointing at us as he ordered us to lie down. He asked me to crawl to show him where our monies were kept. Already he had taken money contained in a polythene bag.

“He started inspecting the rooms. There was a guest in one of the rooms so I was afraid he might shoot the person. I showed him where the money was and he took it,” the manager of the facility narrated.

“He attempted shooting but the gun failed to discharge. He left and returned in about a minute later to demand more money but I told him I didn’t have anything on me. I can’t tell if they were in a group with some standing outside because he asked us to lie down”.

Armed Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after receiving information about the ongoing robbery but the robber had absconded. Police combed the area but could not find the suspect.

The robber is believed to be the same Suspect who gunned down Amos Dadebor alias Congo, 80, during a robbery attack on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at about 3:10 am in the house of a popular food vendor opposite the Asuom Clinic which is also close to where the Guesthouse is located.

The food vendor, Gladys Senagbe told Police she heard her dogs barking at about 2:30 am then suddenly heard the victim who was lying on a mattress on the corridor ordered by the person to stop but the robber shot him at close range, killing him instantly.

Residents in Akyem Asuom are however gripped with fear as a result of rampant armed robbery attacks in the Kwaebibirim District by extension

Meanwhile, the Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce deployed by the Acting Inspector General of Police George Akufo Dampare is still on grounds in parts of the Eastern Region.

