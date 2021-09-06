Nigerian musician Wizkid joined American superstar Justin Bieber as a guest artiste during the recently-held Made in America music festival to perform his hit single Essence.

Wizkid and Bieber recently collaborated on the remix of the record and the two performed it for the first time on stage in Philadelphia.

Essence has been having an amazing run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has equally appeared in the Top 100 sections of many countries on Apple Music.

In July, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artist to have a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when Essence, which features Nigerian singer Tems, broke into the chart at No. 82.

It rose to No. 70 the next week and to No. 67 the next.

In August, he appeared on the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also became the most Shazamed song in the United States for the week in review.

It’s currently on No. 13 on Billboard 100 and also No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart which means Wizkid has a number one record in the United States of America.

