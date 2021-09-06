The Centre for Transport Security Dialogue (CETSED) has partnered with Breast Care International (BCI) for the 2021 driver and breast cancer project.

The project seeks to train and educate people in the transportation chain on breast cancer and also screen about 10,000 commuters.

It has been scheduled for October in Accra and Kumasi in commemoration of the annual breast cancer month themed getting the men involved.

The project is designed to focus on expanding the frontiers of CSO’s activism in the transportation and health sectors for the betterment of the people of Ghana.

The partnership, according to both organizations, has become necessary to help fight and reduce breast cancer incidence in Ghana especially, amongst female traders who are mostly at risk of the disease.

BCI was founded in 2002 by Ghana’s first female general surgeon to combat breast cancer, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai.

In 2015 BCI screened 21,407 women which form 16% in its peak month.

CETSED, is also a nonprofit organization that researches, evaluates and plays major advocacy role in transportation issues as part of its social impact projects

