The Centre for Transport Security Dialogue (CETSED) has held the inaugural edition of the CETSED live.



The forum brought together stakeholders in the trade, shipping and haulage industry to deliberate on major issues related to the Iransportfield and how those challenges could be tacked.



The programe was themed: Discussing tree days and demurrage and its impact on prices of goods.

It saw all participants pinning forces to enhance their activities and most importantly ensure a downward review of the current shipping line charges.



Addressing the gathering, the President of CETSED, Kofi Asa, clarified that CETSED live is meant to provide a platform for discussing issues in the transport sector.



“This platform ladies and gentlemen is not a fault-finding platform but largely a solution finding platform as stated already.



“The theme for this first of the many CETSED LIVE is ‘FOCUS ON GHANA PORTS’ and our conversation today as pertaining to our seaports is dwelling on the perceived exorbitant charges of the shipping lines that are operating in Ghana,” he said.

He added: “I am almost certain that at the end of today, CETSED LIVE, government and the key players in this sector of the economy will have a certain understanding of the need to have a look at what is ultimately affecting the prices of basic imported goods on our markets and bring relief to the importers of these commodities and poor Ghanaian who is already burdened with many economic challenges.”

Present at the forum were the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Ghana Shippers Authority, and the Importers and Exporters Association.