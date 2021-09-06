The Ghana Railway Company Limited has issued a stern warning to persons who steal railway tracks and other properties belonging to the company.

The company, in a press statement issued on Monday, September 6, 2021, said anyone found stealing its properties will be punished severely.

It insisted that the acts of these “miscreants” were thwarting the government’s efforts in revamping the railway sector in the country.

“It has been observed by the management of the Ghana Railway Company that some irresponsible persons (thieves) have been stealing rail lines (tracks) and steel sleepers belonging to this company across the country. The unfortunate behaviour of these miscreants has gone a long way in thwarting the efforts of the government of Ghana in revamping the railway sector in the country.”

“The management of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, therefore, wishes to warn all those involved in the stealing of the rails, steel sleepers, and other railway materials to desist from such irresponsible acts as they will be severely be dealt with by the law enforcement agencies when caught.”

It added that the properties of the company are national assets and therefore an offense for any unauthorized person or persons to remove them without any authorization.

“Ghana Railway Company Limited further reiterates that the railway lines are a national asset, and it is, therefore, an offense for an unauthorized person to remove any railway material from railway premises without authorization.”

The Ghana Railway Company Limited thus urged the public to report any person or persons caught stealing or in possession to the nearest police station.

Below is the full statement