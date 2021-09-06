A former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, believes CK Akonnor is bent on ending the country’s 39 years trophy drought with fine football.

The West African country has booked a place in the continental competition that will be hosted in Cameroon next year.

After the Black Stars’ 1-0 win over Ethiopia on Friday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the team has been criticised due to the style of play and the uninspiring performance.

Ghana returns to action today with a second Group G game against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

But according to Preko, Akonnor is determined to win the Africa Cup of Nations with fine football.

He stressed that with the best players on board, the pattern of play of the national team will be a delight to watch.

“I have heard a lot of comments after the Ethiopia game even though we won,” the former Medeama SC boss told Asempa FM.

“This is football and we have to support CK Akonnor. I watched the Black Stars against Morocco and you could see that he wants to play a certain style despite the defeat.

“CK Akonnor wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] with fine football but we can only do that with our best players on board because anytime Kudus Mohammed and Thomas Partey play for the Black Stars, you could see the real Black Stars.

“We only have to hope and pray that all our best players will stay fit for the Afcon and I believe we can achieve our target,” he added.

Ghana, who are four times African champions, last won the continent’s most prestigious trophy in 1982. The team has come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015, but all efforts have proven futile.