A 38-year-old man, Akwasi Broni, has been found dead at Sefwi Aboabo, a suburb of Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region.

The deceased’s family, speaking to Adom News, explained that he left home in the wee hours of September 26, 2021, but never returned.

According to them, he told his wife, who had given birth in less than two months, that he was going to the farm to bring foodstuff.

The deceased with his family

They waited for several hours but there was no sign of him, causing his wife Doris Obeng to inform the family about his disappearance.

ALSO READ:

His father, Kwame Osei, indicated announcements were made at the community’s information centre. He also called the assemblyman and opinion leaders to inform them.

A search mounted by residents at Sefwi Aboabo and neighbouring towns for days proved futile until Friday when the already decomposed body was discovered.

The body has, however, been picked up and buried at Aboabo after police and doctors’ examination.