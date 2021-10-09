A Senior High School 3 (SHS) student in Abia State, identified as Obinna Nwatu, has been arrested by the police for faking his kidnap to extort money from his mother, Rose Nwatu.

Abia Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede told newsmen on Friday, October 8 that the incident was reported to the police by his younger brother, Wisdom Nwatu.

Wisdom had said his brother was kidnapped along Stadium Road, Okpuala Ngwa by unknown hoodlums operating with ash Sienna, with registration number unknown, when he went to buy recharge card.

The suspect

After an investigation was conducted, the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command arrested one Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe whose bank account was used to receive a ransom of Two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) only.

This led to the arrest of Nwatu who confessed to faking his kidnap, alleging that he did it because his mother is stingy.

Agbede said:

“Chinaza Favour Ukaigwe told the police after arrest that Obinna Nwatu faked his own kidnap.

“He stated that Obinna and one Favour Ugorji a.k.a. ‘Wizzy’ approached him at his shop at Aba Road Abia State and requested that he should give his bank account to enable them use and receive the school fees of their young sister.”

The investigation further revealed that Obinna Nwatu and Ugorji received through the account the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) paid in as a ransom by Mrs Rose Nwatu (mother of Obinna Nwatu).

“Obinna Nwatu confessed he was not actually kidnapped. He conspired with Favour Ugorji known as ‘Wizzy’ (now at large) to intentionally go into hiding at a hotel along with Rhema University Road Aba.”