An off-duty police officer was hit by a car while cycling and dragged 30 metres down the road.

Sergeant Stephen Carr was left needing skin grafts after he was knocked from his bike while cycling around a roundabout in Cramlington, Northumberland in March.

The driver of the car stopped and stated he hadn’t seen the Sergeant before failing a roadside eye test, ChonicleLive reports.

The 68-year-old man was unable to read a number plate 20 metres away.

He had his licence revoked by the DVLA the very same day.

The driver appeared at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court last month where he pleaded guilty to careless driving.

He was disqualified from driving for six months as well as he was fined £120 and £85 in court costs.

Northumbria Police are now warning drivers to check their eyesight as it could lead to fines and loss of a licence.

Sergeant Carr suffered injuries to his legs, which required skin grafts, and was off work for three months with an extended phased return.

Head of Northumbria Police’s Road Safety team, Sergeant Glen Robson, said: “Thankfully our officer has made a full recovery and is back in the saddle – albeit with some scarring.

“The driver did not go out with the intention of hurting anyone that day but in this case, his eyesight had deteriorated over time and he seemed unaware that it had become so poor.

“Every driver is responsible for ensuring their own fitness to drive and that includes ensuring their eyesight is road ready and they can read a licence plate from at least 20m/66ft away.

“If you’ve noticed a change in your eyesight or you can’t pass the 20m test then do not hesitate to book an eye test straight away and stay out of the driver’s seat until you are confident your eyes are healthy or you have the correct glasses.

“Luckily our Sergeant made a good recovery and has returned to work, it could have easily been a story with a much more tragic outcome.”