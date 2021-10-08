A 30-year-old taxi driver, Kwame Osei Banaman, has been shot dead with his 2021 Toyota Vitz taxi stolen at Greda Estate in Accra.

Police sources indicate the lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on his head.

The deceased, according to the Teshie District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah, was identified by a man who said he was the car owner.

“We were trying to organise ourselves to convey the body to the mortuary when one man who claimed to be the taxi owner came to tell us that he knows the victim and gave him the car to operate on a work and pay basis.

“He then proceeded to give the car number, the type, and the colour,” DSP Nsiah told Accra-based Citi FM.

The commander revealed intelligence suggests the suspects removed the car’s original number plate with a different one embossed.

He, however, appealed to the public to assist with relevant information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits.