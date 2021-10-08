Police in Yala, Siaya County, Kenya are in pursuit of a 28-year-old man who clobbered his 30-year-old neighbour to death.

According to the police, the suspect, George Onyango, bashed Marvin Onyango using a club that dealt the deceased a fatal blow.

“Villagers from Onyoso village in Gem, are yet to come to terms with the gruesome murder of Marvin Onyango, whose head was smashed using a club by the suspect identified as George Onyango,” DCI said.

The police also revealed preliminary investigations show that prior to the incident, the deceased had been mocking the suspect for being a Johnny-come-late in marrying his wife, after what the deceased described as ‘being assisted by other men.’

The sentiments by the deceased forced the suspect to reach for the murder weapon and thumped his neighbour killing him immediately.

“Angered by the heart-breaking slur, the suspect reached for the murder weapon and dealt the suspect a fatal blow, sending him sprawling on the ground,” DCI said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect to answer to murder charges.