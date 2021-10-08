Following a recent announcement of its impending release of Mediatek’s Latest Helio G96 phone on the Ghanaian market, the leading smartphone brand in Africa TECNO, has officially launched a pre-order of its latest addition to the Camon series– the Camon 18.

The biggest highlight of the Camon 18 is that it comes with the world’s first stabilised Gimbal camera feature, creating a super-powerful camera function that brings users an amazing and ultra-stable camera experience.

The Camon 18 comes embedded with an ultra-clear and steady 64 MP ultra-Quad camera and a super clear 32 MP dual front camera as well as a 60X hyper zoom.

To enable smooth multi-tasking and a flawless mobile experience, the CAMON 18 comes with a mega 256GB ROM & 8GB RAM to store all the favourite games and apps. It is also equipped with an amoled 6.7 FHD Dot-in display for a more immersive visual experience.

The new Camon 18 boasts of an extraordinarily smooth and fast 120hz Refresh Rate, a 4750 mAh battery with an impressive 33W Flash charge for a long battery running usage.