The National Service Scheme (NSS) has sent a strong message to people parading themselves as agents of the scheme as the 2021/2022 service year registration takes off.

According to the Corporate Affairs Director of the scheme, Armstrong Esaah, the registration does not come at a fee, hence those involved in such acts should put a stop to it or face the law.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday that his outfit is aware of such dealings and has directed the security services to investigate numerous concerns brought before it.

“We at NSS do not charge any money for the processes but we are aware that people are parading themselves as agents and have even created groups on social media. There is nothing like that at our secretariat and so those doing that must quickly stop,” he warned.

Mr Esaah further noted anyone who is caught charging money or paying money to influence the posting will be prosecuted.

The NSS has released postings for the 2021/2022 service year.

The list of postings was released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

A total of 81,081 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions who enrolled for 2021/2022 have been deployed for national service to various user agencies across Ghana.

A statement, signed and issued by the new and Acting Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, advised prospective service personnel to log on to the scheme’s website to confirm the specifics of their placements before visiting their respective user agencies to endorse their letters of appointment.

