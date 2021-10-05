The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a two-month power outage in parts of Accra effective Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The outage, according to the power distributor, is to allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to execute “planned works” within the Achimota – Mallam corridors for the decommissioning and replacement of existing lines with new higher-capacity conductors.

The company announced this in a statement on Wednesday, stating the exercise will last till December 5, 2021.

“The exercise will help to transfer as much load as possible to Pokuase, Achimota, Accra East and Tema in order to limit loading at Mallam and Accra Central substations,” part of the statement read.

The affected areas categorised into groups A, B, and C include; Adabraka Old Timers, Teachers Hall, Valco Trust, Mamprobi, Asylum Down, Mateheko, Sukura, Chorkor, Abbosey Okai and Accra Brewery, among others.

Meanwhile, ECG has appealed to the general public to bear with the inconveniences that will arise out of the exercise.

It further assured the general public that the project will be completed on time.

Check out the affected areas below: