Closed-Circuit Television ( CCTV) has exposed a thief who snatched a lady’s phone in broad daylight.

The incident, which is believed to have happened in Senegal, saw the defenseless young lady calmly surrender her phone in order not to get attacked.

The video captured the young lady walking by the road side while attending to her phone.

In some few seconds, she came face-to-face with the man who aggressively demanded for her phone.

After taking the phone and dipping it into his pocket, the thief hopped onto a motorbike and left.

She helplessly looked on as the pair drove off with her property.

Watch video below:

Dangay cett li rek 😭😭😭😭🇸🇳🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/rfwtiULJQ9 — Sidy Abass (Se7en ASM) 🇸🇳+🇮🇹 (@bigbeuz33) September 30, 2021