A video widely circulated has captured the moment a man lost sanity and went on a rampage spree inside the Kotoka International Airport.

Reports indicate that the man went gaga shortly after checking in to travel.

In the video, the man could be seen being confronted by airport officials before he went berserk and turned his attention unto the equipment.

It is unclear what triggered his violent mood but he caused quite a scene that had travellers in shock.

Wielding a metallic object, the man smashed items both in the waiting area and inside the offices as onlookers run for their lives.

As though he was unaware of the situation and his actions, the man suddenly became calm and surrendered to the security officials.

It is reported that he was apprehended and his travel canceled.

Watch video below: