Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two passengers traveling to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight at the screening point of Terminal 2 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

This was after they tested positive for ingestion of illicit substances on Friday, June 21.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, June 30, the suspects: Aikhomoun Daniel (alias Oladapo Olanrewaju) and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji were thereafter taken into observatory custody.

According to him, “While Daniel excreted a total of 90 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.022kg in six excretions, Ayigoro discharged 60 wraps of the same Class A substance with a total weight of 662grams in five egestion.

Further investigation revealed that Aikhomoun Daniel actually stol£ the identity of his late uncle who was once based in Germany, a decision he claimed he took to get Schengen visa to enable him free access to Europe, while his real name is Oladapo Olanrewaju.”

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives intercepted 6,125 cartons of codeine syrup containing 1,050,000 bottles of the opioid, worth over N7.35 billion in street value, at the Port Harcourt Ports complex, Onne, Rivers State.