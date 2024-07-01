While Kwame Blay’s lawsuit is solely against the North Tongu MP, Freddie Blay’s suit also names Media General and Johnnie Hughes as defendants.

First Lawsuit:

Kwame Blay emphasises that he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and has no involvement in the activities of the Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with it.

He categorically states that he has never dealt with Loic Devos Jnr, who is currently in a legal dispute with one of his brother’s businesses, Press Xpress.

Kwame claims that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s allegations of him stealing state land and being involved in a scheme to cheat Loic are entirely false and have significantly damaged his business and reputation.

Kwame questions why a lawmaker would publicly adjudicate a private dispute and cause public disaffection for one of the parties.

Second Lawsuit:

Freddie Blay alleges that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s actions were motivated by malice, given the proximity to elections, and were aimed at ruining his hard-earned reputation.

He asserts that the published information about his sons and his family is entirely false.

Freddie also claims that Media General and Johnnie Hughes published untruths intended to tarnish his reputation.

He highlights that Johnnie Hughes, on his show “Johnnie’s Bite,” amplified Ablakwa’s statements and denigrated him as if presenting factual information, further damaging his reputation.