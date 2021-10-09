Fire has completely destroyed the boys dormitory of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region.

Report indicates the incident occurred on Friday night at about 9:30 pm with the cause not immediately known.

The timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to other blocks.

They are said to have brought the fire under control around 11:27 pm and doused it off completely at about 12:23 pm.

The officers say they picked intelligence a few days ago that some students were planning to set fire to the building.

One of the firefighters was reportedly attacked by an unidentified person, but was later taken to the hospital for treatment.