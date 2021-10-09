The senior national team, the Black Stars, have returned to winnings ways in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Milovan, who was named the new coach for the team, fielded an unpopular starting lineup against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Swindon town goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocot and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were named the starting line up with Andre Ayew leading the team as skipper for the side.

Kudus celebrates his goal

In the fifth minute, Kudus Mohammed broke the deadlock for the Black Stars with a sweet build-up. The team kept its composure despite the threat of the Warriors.

Kudus came close again but his effort was not enough to merit a goal.

The Black Stars dominated possession with Sulemana and Issahaku constantly threatening the backline of Zimbabwe.

In the second half, Zimbabwe was awarded a penalty after Alexander Djiku committed a foul in his own box.

Musona stepped up and converted the penalty beautifully to level his side up. The Warriors came close to scoring but struck the post.

Jojo Wallocot, who was chosen ahead of Lawerence Atizigi, made some impressive saves for the team to ensure the Black Stars stay charge of the game.

The Black Stars were pressed in their own half but remained calm and controlled the game. Captain of the side, Andre Ayew came close with a header but was not far from the post.

Following the introduction of Baba Iddrisu and Benjamin Tetteh, the team switched tactically pushing Partey forward.

Tetteh was fed in his first seconds after coming but his shot was wide.

The team kept pressing the Warriors and finally had the goal after Partey scored from an Andre Ayew ball that struck the post to make it 2-1 for the Black Stars.

Partey celebrates with Andre Ayew

The team continued their impressive performance in the last 20 minutes and Andre Ayew, who played deep in midfield but was pushed up front in the second half, made it 3-1 for the Black Stars on the 87th minute with an assist from Baba Rahman.

The win means Ghana is at 2nd position with six points with South Africa leading the summit with seven points after beating Ethiopia 3-1.

The Black Stars will travel to Harare for the return game on Tuesday, October 12 in the return fixture.