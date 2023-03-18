A speeding ambulance rushing a patient from Fanteakwa South District to the Eastern Regional Hospital for emergency healthcare crashed after knocking down a stray cow on Akyem Osiem to Old Tafo main road.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

The ambulance suffered damages but it was not clear if the patient and paramedics aboard suffered any serious injuries.

ALSO READ:

Ambulance Service reacts to claims of neglecting sick boy at Kpetoe

Two killed in accident involving ambulance

An Ambulance from Fanteakwa North was swiftly dispatched to pick up the patient and paramedics onboard to Koforidua.