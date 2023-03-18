One person has died and four others have sustained various degrees of injuries following disturbances between some illegal miners and workers of Golden Star Wassa Mine at Benso in the Western Region.

In a video, the trespassers were seen pursuing the workers with machetes and other equipment.

The workers were, therefore, left with no choice than to run for their lives.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assembly Member for Benso Electoral Area said the illegal miners subsequently set the mine ablaze.

According to him, property worth millions of Ghana cedis have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the police say that calm has been restored to the area.

In a statement, the police urged “all parties to remain calm as the police investigate the incident and bring any persons found culpable to face justice.”

Below is the statement from the Ghana police service:

Police Restore Calm at Golden Star Resources, Wassa Benso in the Western Region

The Police have restored law, order, and security at Golden Star Resources, a mining site at Wassa Benso in the Western region following disturbances between some members of the community and the mining company.

The incident is reported to have resulted in the death of one person, injury to four others, and damage to some property belonging to the company.

Police have since beefed up security in Wassa Benso and its environs.

The Police have also reached out to some opinion leaders of the Benso community as well as the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources all as part of the police effort to maintain peace within the community.

We would like to urge all parties to remain calm as the police investigate the incident and bring any persons found culpable to face justice.